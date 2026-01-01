Reba McEntire, Julia Roberts and more flock to remember the late Dolly Parton

Musicians actors and performers have flocked to pay tribute to the late Dolly Parton following her death at the age of 80.

The country and pop legend's passing was announced in a video, narrated by her nephew, Bryan Seaver.

"My name is Bryan Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I'm representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean," he shared on Tuesday.

Since then, an outpouring of grief and respect has flooded social media.

Her Steel Magnolias costar Julia Roberts was one of the first to put fingers to keyboard.

"Dolly was a magical and joyous human," she shared. "I hold knowing her as a treasure in my life. The sun has dimmed today."

Fellow country icon Reba McEntire penned, "Dolly, thank you for all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth. Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge, huge heart. There will never ever be another you."

Kelly Clarkson noted in an Instagram post, "Dolly Parton had a way of making everyone feel special, and seen, and welcomed, and as if you were old friends. I will miss her heart and her voice."

"Dolly. This really, really hurts," singer Kacey Musgraves shared via X, adding in a follow-up tweet, "So glad she's with her Carl Dean. No one talk to me today."

Khloé Kardashian, who once teamed up with her "hero" to launch a limited-time denim collection called Joleans, gushed, "Some people are extraordinary; their existence feels almost impossible. Dolly was one of those people. A once-in-a-lifetime soul. A woman whose light, heart, talent and humanity changed this world forever. What a legacy. What a loss. There will never be another Dolly."

Australian country music star Keith Urban told fans of his childhood idol, "Heartbroken today. Honestly... I have no words right now."