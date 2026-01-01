Jane Fonda leads tributes to 9 To 5 co-star Dolly Parton

Jane Fonda has remembered her longtime friend Dolly Parton in a touching tribute after the performer died at the age of 80.

Fonda and Parton starred together in the 1980 comedy 9 To 5, which showcased Parton's hit song of the same name.

"I am devastated. I just learned that Dolly has moved on," Fonda wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon.

"I know that millions are mourning and I want to say this. More than anyone I have ever known, Dolly will always be with us because she was so present, so powerful, so generous and playful that she is woven into all our lives and hearts forever."

Alongside a throwback photo of the pair, she continued, "Let's be grateful for all that she has left us to ease our sadness now. I never knew anyone like her. She was simultaneously a naughty, playful southern gal from the hollows of Tennessee and a deep, soulful thinker who could see through people right down to their true selves.

"She was many things... lyricist, songstress, player of many instruments, writer, prankster, visionary, loyal friend, who'd never go to bed before she and her friends had laughed so hard they'd have to cross their legs."

9 To 5 is largely responsible for catapulting Parton into mainstream pop culture after she, along with Fonda and Lily Tomlin, played three working women who live out their revenge fantasies on their sexist boss.

A musical stage adaptation with new songs from Parton opened on Broadway in 2009.