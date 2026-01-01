Camron Jones to play Tupac Shakur in Snoop Dogg biopic

Camron Jones has joined the cast of the upcoming Snoop Dogg biopic.

The actor, best known for playing the role of Bishop Moore in the young adult drama Panic, is set to portray rapper Tupac Shakur in Snoop.

Jones, who studied at Magdalen College Oxford as part of the British American Drama Academy's Midsummer in Oxford programme in 2017, has also had parts in Grown-ish, The Purge and Shameless.

Jonathan Daviss, one of the stars of Netflix series Outer Banks, is portraying Snoop Dogg in the biopic which tells the story of the musician's journey from Long Beach, California to becoming one of the biggest names in rap.

The feature has been casting in recent weeks and also has Myles Bullock Be as Dr Dre and Lauren London as Dogg's mother on the roll call, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Shakur was famously the troubled West Coast rapper killed in a drive-by shooting in 1996.

Dogg and Shakur were both signed to Death Row Records and collaborated on hits such as 2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted.

The two had a major falling out when Shakur pressed Dogg to take sides in the West Coast-East Coast rivalry.

The murder trial of former gang leader Duane 'Keffe D' Davis is currently in court, nearly 30 years after Shakur was fatally shot.