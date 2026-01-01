Ryan Gosling working on live-action Flintstones film

Ryan Gosling is working on a live-action Flintstones film.

The Barbie actor and his Open Invite producing partner Jessie Henderson are in early development on the Warner Bros. project, which would focus on an adult Bamm-Bamm Rubble.

According to Deadline, the producers are currently looking for a writer for the movie.

Bamm-Bamm was a baby in The Flintstones cartoons, but an older version of the character was the focus of early 1970s CBS Saturday morning animated series The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show, in which the teenager dated neighbour Pebbles Flintstone while attending Bedrock High School. The duo's parents, Fred and Wilma Flintstone and Barney and Betty Rubble, had cameos in the series.

The beloved 1960s cartoon series The Flintstones has been adapted for live-action big screen stories twice before. In 1994, The Flintstones was released and starred John Goodman as Fred, Rick Moranis as Barney, Elizabeth Perkins as Wilma and Rosie O’Donnell as Betty, while 2000's The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas had a new cast of Mark Addy as Fred, Stephen Baldwin as Barney, Kristen Johnston as Wilma and Jane Krakowski as Betty. The two movies grossed a combined $401 million at the global box office.

Ryan and Jessie's next production effort is Love of Your Life, Rachel Morrison's romantic drama which will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival next month.

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed the upcoming Barbie sequel has stalled over salary negotiations for Ryan and his co-star Margot Robbie.

Director Greta Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach - who received an Oscar nomination for their work on the original script - have reportedly been putting together plans to bring the film back for a sequel but a new report suggests talks with the Warner Bros. have failed to produce an agreement over pay deals for the lead actors.

The New York Times reports: "The studio chiefs have been negotiating with the talent for months. The offers have included a cut of profit for the principal talent if the film reaches a certain level of box office success, and at least some upfront raises, including paying Mr. Gosling $20 million (his current asking price), two people with knowledge of the talks said.

"But David Zaslav, the Warner Bros. Discovery chief executive, deemed the offers, including when participation in profits would kick in, too generous and would not sign off, the people said."

The publication reports the last offers made to the actors in May was "declined" and they "have not yet countered with a new one".

A deal reportedly must be reached for a second film before the rights revert to the toy manufacturer Mattel in December.

Studio co-chairs Pam Abdy and Michael De Luca said in a statement: "We have a rights deal with Mattel in place and have made a series of big offers to try and finalise deals to make the next Barbie film. Unfortunately, we have been unable to reach an agreement thus far."