Ryan Gosling producing The Flintstones live-action film

Ryan Gosling is set to produce a live-action Flintstones project with Warner Bros.

According to Deadline, the project, to be produced by Gosling and his Open Invite production partner Jessie Henderson, is currently out to writers.

Although plot details are being kept under wraps, sources told the outlet that the live-action film will focus on the character of Bamm-Bamm Rubble.

The original Flintstones cartoon debuted in 1960 as the first animated series to hold a primetime slot. It featured Fred and Wilma Flintstone and their baby daughter, Pebbles, with their friends Barney and Betty Rubble and young son, Bamm-Bamm.

The first time Bamm-Bamm grew up was in the 1971 morning cartoon TV series The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show, in which he was a teenager, dating Pebbles, attending Bedrock High School and landing his first job.

John Goodman starred in the first live-action The Flintstones movie in 1994 alongside Rick Moranis and Elizabeth Perkins. Twin brothers Hlynur and Marino Sigurosson played Bamm-Bamm.

The last live-action film, 2000's The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, served as a prequel and involved none of the original cast.

Gosling and Henderson are currently producing the upcoming romantic drama Love of Your Life, starring Margaret Qualley, Aaron Pierre, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Basso and Catherine Keener. The film will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival next month.