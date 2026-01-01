Orlando Bloom drops out of Reset movie at last minute - report

Orlando Bloom has reportedly thrown production on the independent thriller Reset into chaos by pulling out at the last minute.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was set to star alongside Priyanka Chopra in the survival thriller, however, he has reportedly withdrawn from the project just as cameras were about to roll, according to TMZ.

Bloom's alleged decision has cast doubt on the production's future because the independent project was financed based on his and Chopra's star casting. Additionally, his involvement would have helped the film secure an international distribution deal.

The Lord of the Rings star, who has yet to comment on the report, was also a producer on the film.

According to the outlet, three leading men are being considered to replace Bloom quickly so the production can stay on schedule. As a producer, Indian actress Chopra will reportedly make the final decision on her new co-star, if the project goes ahead following Bloom's exit.

Reset follows a woman (Chopra) who wakes up in the wilderness with no memory of how she got there and must trust a charming stranger (Bloom) for survival, though he may not be who he claims to be.

Bloom and Chopra's casting was announced in a Deadline article in May. At the time, it was reported that Matt Smukler would direct the project when it went into production in August.

However, according to IMDb, the movie is now being directed by James Madigan, best known for the 2024 action movie Fight or Flight.