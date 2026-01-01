Heroes cast reunites to 'celebrate the life' of Hayden Panettiere

The cast of Heroes has reunited to "celebrate the life" of the late Hayden Panettiere.

The actress, who played Claire Bennet on the NBC superhero series, was found unresponsive at an apartment in Greenville, South Carolina on 16 August and pronounced dead at the scene. She was 36. An investigation into her sudden passing is underway.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Jimmy Jean-Louis - who portrayed The Haitian on the show - shared that he and many of his Heroes castmates had recently met up to remember Hayden.

"A HEROES reunion to celebrate the life of HAYDEN was deeply emotional," he captioned two photos of the get-together. "There was sadness in our hearts, but also so much love, gratitude, and warmth as we remembered the beautiful moments shared and the lasting impact of a life that touched so many. Au revoir Hayden."

Jack Coleman, Masi Oka, Greg Grunberg, Adrian Pasdar, Sendhil Ramamurthy, and producer Aron Eli Coleite were at the reunion, while Santiago Cabrera and Zachary Quinto appeared via video link.

Hayden's ex-boyfriend, Milo Ventimiglia, who played Peter Petrelli, did not appear to be there.

Heroes ran for four seasons from 2006 until 2010.

Following Hayden's passing, creator Tim Kring penned a tribute for Variety in which he remembered the actress as a "true team player".

"(Hayden) was levelheaded beyond her years as a person and singularly talented as an actor, with an almost savant-like quality about her work," he mused in the emotional essay. "She was a delight to work with, professional, joyful and willing to go out on a limb and experiment with a scene."