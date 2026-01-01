Brooklyn Beckham slams criticism over 'beautiful' wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham has hit back at criticism of his "beautiful" wife Nicola Peltz after social media users speculated about her weight.

The 27-year-old social media personality has defended his actress wife after a number of fans commented on her appearance in his latest Instagram cooking tutorial.

One user wrote, "Do you comment on everyone who is concerned about your wife and how sickly she looks? She puts herself out there, feed her."

Brooklyn soon hit back at the comment, branding it "disgraceful".

"Don't ever talk about my wife," he wrote. "She's absolutely beautiful and you should never comment on a woman's body. It's disgraceful."

The aspiring chef later returned to the comments section of the video, in which he made a cottage pie, after followers criticised his cooking skills, admitting, "I'm obviously not a professional chef."

Responding to the positive comments under his video, Brooklyn penned, "I'm obviously not a professional chef haha. Just love cooking and eating. Love all the lovely comments."

He added, "Also if anyone has noticed I LOVE making easy comfort food. My favourite."

Brooklyn and Nicola, 31, have been married since 2022 and renewed their vows in August last year amid Brooklyn's ongoing feud with his family, including his parents David and Victoria Beckham.

It has been reported that Nicola's weight loss is the result of months of ballet training and a strict diet in preparation for her role as ballerina Margo in the independent drama Prima, which does not yet have a release date.

The actress reportedly underwent four months of rigorous ballet training to prepare for the role.