Rupert Grint to reprise Harry Potter role on Broadway

Rupert Grint is set to reprise his role as Ron Weasley in Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The British actor will play an adult version of his iconic character in the Broadway production this winter, it has been announced.

Grint, who originated the role of young wizard Ron Weasley in all eight Harry Potter films between 2001 and 2011, will take on the role for a 17-week run from 2 February to 20 May 2027.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the actor said he was "overjoyed" to join the cast and "can't wait to meet" the adult version of his beloved character.

"Ron Weasley has been a part of me since I was 11 years old and I can't wait to meet him again in this stage of life," he shared. "There is something so full-circle and so special about stepping back into Ron's shoes now when we are both fathers; it is somehow both very familiar and completely new."

The 38-year-old continued, "And the joy of being back on Broadway, this time in a role that defined so much of my life is truly exciting."

Grint concluded by adding that he was previously "blown away" by the Broadway show and "can't wait to set foot back on Platform 9 ¾ and pick up where I left off".

In November 2025, Tom Felton became the first of the original Harry Potter stars to appear in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child when he made his Broadway debut as the adult Draco Malfoy, reprising the character he played in the film series.

Felton's casting caused a surge in the play's box office, with his run in the production set to continue until 3 January 2027.

Grint's return to the stage will mark his second Broadway role, having previously starred in the 2014 production of It's Only a Play alongside Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane.

He also appeared in the West End in Jez Butterworth's play Mojo, opposite Ben Whishaw.