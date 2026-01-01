Tim Curry dies aged 80

Tim Curry has died at the age of 80.

The British actor died at his home in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, his longtime agent and manager Marcia Hurwitz confirmed to The New York Times. His cause of death has not been disclosed.

Curry was best known for his often outlandish comedic and villainous characters, most famously originating the role of Dr Frank-N-Furter in the 1973 London and 1975 Broadway stage productions of The Rocky Horror Show, before reprising the role for his feature film debut in the 1975 movie adaptation.

The actor began his career in London's West End, starring in the original production of Hair in 1968.

Curry went on to star in numerous major Broadway and West End productions, including Travesties, The Pirates of Penzance and Spamalot.

Throughout his decades-long stage career, Curry earned three Tony Award nominations and two Olivier Award nominations for his work. He later received the lifetime achievement award at the Actors Fund Tony Awards Viewing Party.

The star also enjoyed a successful screen career, starring as Rooster Hannigan in 1982's Annie and as Long John Silver in 1996's Muppet Treasure Island.

He was also well known for playing suspicious Plaza Hotel concierge Mr Hector in the 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York alongside the likes of Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.

Curry also appeared on television, most notably playing Pennywise the Clown in the 1990 miniseries adaptation of Stephen King's It.

In 2012, the actor suffered a major stroke, which severely affected his mobility and left him confined to a wheelchair. This led him to scale back his acting career, instead focusing largely on voiceover projects.

Most recently, Curry returned to the big screen in the 2024 horror film Stream, in which he played a character named Lockwood. He was set to reprise the role for a sequel, according to IMDb.

In late 2025, he released his autobiography Vagabond, chronicling his decades-long career across stage, film and music.