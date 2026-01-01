Susan Sarandon, Carol Burnett and more pay tribute to the late Tim Curry

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Tim Curry.

The British actor died at his home in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Susan Sarandon, his co-star in the Rocky Horror Picture Show, posted a throwback image of the two with a caption that read, "What a funny, sexy, original he was. But what I loved about him most was his heart. Even wheelchair-bound, he continued to be so sweet and generous with his fans. Thank you Tim for meaning so much to so many people. Love you, S."

Luke Evans, the most recent actor to play Dr Frank-N-Furter on Broadway, the role Curry originated onstage and portrayed in the 1975 film, penned a tribute on Instagram.

"There will only be one Tim Curry. He was a force, a bright fierce flame, an exquisite charm and that rich vocal tone, he was an inspiration to me and so many people for the roles he played and the effect he had on so many of us."

Carol Burnett, who starred alongside Curry in Annie, shared a clip from the 1982 film on Instagram. She wrote, "We had such a wonderful time working together on Annie. Nobody could play lovable villains better than he could. He was a dear friend. I was blessed to know him."

Curry's Home Alone 2: Lost in New York co-star Rob Schneider, also posted a lengthy tribute.

"The great and wonderful Tim Curry has given his final bow," he wrote on Instagram. "I have never known another actor who could say more with a knowing grin or a raised eyebrow than the splendid Tim Curry!"

Throughout his decades-long stage career, Curry earned three Tony Award nominations and two Olivier Award nominations for his stage work.

In 2012, the actor suffered a major stroke, which left him confined to a wheelchair. This led him to scale back his acting career, instead focusing on voiceover projects.

Most recently, Curry returned to the big screen with a cameo in the 2024 horror film Stream.