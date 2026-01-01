Blake Lively awarded $400k from Justin Baldoni for legal fees

Blake Lively has been awarded less than $410,000 (£320,000) in legal costs from Justin Baldoni.

The actor had requested $8.04 million (£6.07 million) following their It Ends with Us legal battle. A judge dubbed her request an "outrageously unreasonable demand".

In June, the Gossip Girl star filed a request to a federal judge asking that she be awarded the millions in legal fees and litigation costs following the dismissal of the defamation-related lawsuit brought against her by her It Ends with Us co-star and his production company, Wayfarer Studios.

Lively's lawyers argued that the work involved in defending the lawsuit was "comprehensive and necessary to achieve the complete win that was secured", adding that The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants star "has paid, and continues to pay" her legal bills.

Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, noted at the time, "Lively's fee request is so over-inclusive that it sweeps in fees for researching her own liability for perjury arising from her California CRD claim and her Rule 11 motion for which the Court has already denied fees," TMZ reported.

Baldoni and his wife, Emily Baldoni, addressed the bitter legal battle in a video posted to social media soon after.

"We have not spoken publicly for the better part of the last two years, and it's not because we haven't had anything to say," Baldoni stated. "Because lord knows we have."