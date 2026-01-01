Supermodel Shanina Shaik expecting second baby

Shanina Shaik is expecting her second baby.

The Victoria's Secret supermodel announced on Wednesday that she is preparing to welcome her first child with her music executive partner, Ryan Press.

"Ryan and I are so excited to welcome a little one into our world," she shared on Instagram. "It's been so special holding onto this just between us for a little while, watching it become more real every day."

Alongside the announcement, the Vogue covergirl shared several photos of herself cradling her baby bump.

"And for my Zai, watching him become a big brother is a whole new kind of magic," she continued, referencing her three-year-old son. "A new little life, a new chapter, and so much love ahead. Our hearts are full, and we can't wait to meet you."

Shaik became a mum in 2022 when she welcomed Zai with music exec Matthew Adesuyan.

It's not known when the couple split or when she got together with Press.

Shaik was previously in a long-term relationship with fellow model Tyson Beckford, while Press was once partnered with singer Brandy Norwood.

Months after her son's arrival, Shaik reflected on her shifting priorities since becoming a mother.

"As a mom, I'd say you become much more protective, and you just think and worry all the time about someone else's well-being, so it's not about me anymore," she told E! News. "Everything I do is about him."