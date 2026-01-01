Selena Gomez files to dismiss 'completely meritless' fraud lawsuit

Selena Gomez has filed to dismiss the fraud lawsuit against her.

Gomez's lawyer, Mathew S Rosengart, submitted a motion on Wednesday to dismiss the lawsuit brought by Wondermind investors earlier this month, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly magazine.

The Only Murders in the Building star has denied allegations made by investors that she falsely represented the mental health startup's infrastructure, leadership and resources.

"Ms Gomez agreed to support her mother ,Mandy Teefey, who co-founded Wondermind," the filing read.

"Although she invested in and holds a minority stake in the Company, Ms Gomez never agreed to and did not manage the Company. Management was vested in Ms Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey, and Ms Pierson, who ran the Company as co-CEOs and board members. The Company, in turn, retained Ms Gomez as a consultant and conferred on her the title of Chief Impact Officer."

Accusations that Gomez duped investors into putting $1.2 million (£890,000) into Wondermind were made in a lawsuit filed on 13 August, on behalf of a group of five investors who are seeking the return of the money they put into the skittled project.

They have also demanded additional financial damages for alleged wrongdoing by leadership at the company, which they say "quietly collapsed around them".