Coyote vs Acme director wanted 'New Orleans funeral' when Looney Tunes movie got shelved

Dave Green wanted Coyote vs. Acme to have a "New Orleans funeral" when the movie was shelved.

The new Looney Tunes film is finally seeing the light of day after Warner Bros. Discovery scrapped its release before Ketchup Entertainment bought the rights in March 2025.

Director Green admitted there were "many, many" times he doubted the movie would get released, and he gathered everyone together to watch the feature.

Speaking to Variety, he quipped: “You can have a New Orleans funeral, [with] a jazz band walking up the street, just having a celebration.

“That screening for us was emotional in so many ways. It was a bit of a party because we were able to share the movie with friends and other filmmakers who had never seen the movie.

"And I got to share it with Will [Forte] and Lana [Condor], who never got to see the final movie. So that moment was so charged and electric, and the room played so hot.”

Condor admitted walking into the "funeral screening" was a "horrible" experience.

She added: “It’s so horrible. It’s like, really easy to blame yourself. You almost feel like, ‘Was I the problem?’

"You’re devastated for the hundreds of people who have worked on this far longer than I have. It feels like a funeral.”

Coyote vs. Acme follows Wile E. Coyote after he spots an advert for attorney Kevin Avery (Forte), who takes legal action against the Acme Corporation for its range of faulty products.

After spending decades failing to capture Road Runner, Wile E. decides to take on the company in a fight for justice, with Avery's niece Paige (Condor) joining the battle.

The cast also includes the likes of John Cena, Tone Bell, Martha Kelly, and many beloved Looney Tunes characters.

shelved by Warner Bros Discovery in 2023 before fans campaign for its release, is finally seeing the light of day, and stars Will Forte and Lana Condor have opened up about the moment they truly believed it would find a new home.

Forte and Condor recently revealed the "funeral screening" was the moment the cast regained faith in the film.

Forte told Discussing Film: "We still got to go in a week after [it was shelved] to go see the movie.

"Personally, I thought, ‘Oh, it probably sucks. Why would they be doing that?' And then, we go see this movie, and it’s magic. It’s freakin’ awesome.”

Condor added: "I saw that movie, and I was like, ‘I just refuse to believe that a movie like this will never be seen. I f****** refuse it'…

"I had hope. Because it’s so good, I was like, ‘There will be a light.'”