Chase Stokes suffering 'short-term memory loss' following on-set injuries

Chase Stokes has "short-term memory loss" as a result of suffering three concussions on the set of Outer Banks.

The actor - who plays John B. on the Netflix series - has revealed to Men's Health magazine how he has been experiencing memory retention issues over the past two years.

"I've had days where I've looked at my materials the night before, and I'm feeling pretty good about it, but then I'll get in the car and go to work, and I'll be like, 'S**t, I don't remember the chunk of dialogue from last night,'" he said. "It's almost like a short-term memory loss type of situation. It's scary."

Chase went on to note that he is working with medical experts to "remap and rewire" the neuroplasticity in his brain.

Accordingly, the Valiant One star now relies on a stunt double, Levi Gilbert, to perform any dangerous moves.

"He's become a dear friend of mine. I'd much rather tag him in and let him do his job to make those characters look way cooler than I ever could. Part of the craft is knowing when to let it go," the 33-year-old continued.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Chase opened up about his past struggles with body dysmorphia and his intense training regimen for Outer Banks.

"When I was doing Outer Banks, I was intermittent fasting almost until two o'clock every day, just so I could keep the weight off with John B., and I was drinking upwards of a gallon of water in that time to keep myself full," he recalled. "Now, I wake up at 7 a.m., fast until 10 or 11, and have a hearty breakfast. Then, I go to the gym, and when I come back, I have a protein shake."

The fifth and final season of Outer Banks is now streaming on Netflix.