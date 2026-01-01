Holly Marie Combs reveals why she has retired from acting

Holly Marie Combs has revealed she has "retired" from acting.

The Charmed star broke the news of her decision to step back from the screen during an episode of her House of Halliwell podcast on 25 August.

"The stuff that I was getting and coming across my desk was just nothing that I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is really great. I need to do this,'" Combs explained. "And being in, you know, that 40 to 50 range, the job pool gets even smaller and smaller. And I feel like the roles get a little less interesting."

It's been nearly seven years since the Pretty Little Liars actor has appeared in an on-screen role.

The 52-year-old now lives in Washington state with her husband Mike Ryan and her three kids, Finley, 22, Riley, 19, and Kelley, 17, whom she shares with her ex-husband David Donoho.

Spending more time with her family is another reason she's decided to call it quits.

"It was a lot of family. During Covid, we had three teenagers. Well, it was three teenagers and a preteen in the house, and it was just mayhem and chaos," Combs said.

She will still have plenty to keep her busy, with what her co-host Drew Fuller described as her "15 other businesses". She admitted she's not completely closing the door on Hollywood.

"I miss it occasionally. Because, like you said, there's those moments when you're involved, and you're acting, and you're working that are just, I think it's like being present," she shared.

"That's what escapism is. And we get to escape into this different character with a different set of situations than our own life. And there is something about being in that moment that is quite peaceful, even if you're doing something highly dramatic."