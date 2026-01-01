Rob Reiner's son Jake gives first sit-down interview about his parents' murders

Rob Reiner's son Jake Reiner has given his first sit-down interview about the murders of his parents.

Eight months after the deaths of the iconic filmmaker and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, their eldest son has opened up about the grief he is still experiencing.

During a sit-down interview with KABC-TV's Mark Cota-Robles, Jake, 35, spoke about coming to terms with the loss of his parents.

"It's been eight months. It feels like eight years at the same time, and it also feels like eight minutes," he said in the interview, which partially aired on Good Morning America on Thursday. "Every moment that I wake up, I'm reminded of my reality."

Rob, 78, and Michele, 70, were found stabbed inside their home on 14 December 2025. Their 32-year-old son Nick was subsequently arrested and later indicted on two counts of first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial in custody.

In addition to sons Jake and Nick, the When Harry Met Sally director and Michele also share a 28-year-old daughter, Romy. Rob also has daughter Tracy, 62, from a previous marriage.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jake acknowledged that alongside grieving the sudden loss of his parents, he is also dealing with the fact that his brother is in jail.

"I mean, he's in jail, so," he stated, before trailing off. "You know, I physically lost my parents, and then Nick was arrested. Now, it's me and Romy."

Jake previously revealed that he learned of his parents' deaths during a phone call from his younger sister.

"On the afternoon of December 14, I was in Union Station at a celebration of life for one of my best friends, Christian Anderson, who died in October," he wrote in a Substack essay published in April. "It was at that moment I received a call from my sister Romy telling me our father was dead."

He continued, "Minutes later, she called back telling me our mother was also dead."

Nick, who is being represented by a public defender and remains in custody without bail, is scheduled to return to court for a pretrial hearing on 15 September.