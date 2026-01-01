Nicole Kidman makes TikTok debut

Nicole Kidman has joined TikTok.

The actor used the platform to celebrate the release of Practical Magic 2, giving fans a behind-the-scenes peek at her preparations for the film's premiere.

In her first video shared to the social media platform on Thursday, Kidman posted footage of herself getting ready for the first London screening of the sequel.

Set to Adéla's track Ain't In LA, she was filmed in a hotel room as stylists, makeup artists and hairstylists worked to perfect her look for the red carpet.

Later in the video, Kidman greeted fans and signed autographs as she arrived at the event, taking time to pose with costar Sandra Bullock, before heading into the screening.

"Magic brought me here," she captioned the post.

Practical Magic, based on Alice Hoffman's 1995 novel, starred Kidman and Bullock as the Owens sisters, a pair of witches who are fighting off a curse that kills the men they fall in love with.

The movie's sequel, which is set to be released on 10 September, 28 years after the original, will see the actors reprising their roles as Gillian and Sally Owens.

Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest reprise their roles as the eccentric aunts. The original cast is joined by Joey King, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña and Solly McLeod.