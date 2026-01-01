Kylie Jenner reveals she wants more plastic surgery

Kylie Jenner has told how she wants more plastic surgery.

The reality star, 29, made the admission during an episode of the Better Half podcast, hosted by Stassie Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel.

"I do want them bigger," she said of her breast augmentation, noting she currently has 445 cc implants. "I say it every day. I'm like, 'They need to be bigger and more out there.'" She joked, "I want my t*ts to walk in before I do."

When Karanikolaou pointed out that Jenner had once said she would get a second breast enlargement "before she turned 29," she said she didn't think she would have the procedure before her 30th birthday in August 2027.

"Probably not," she said, when asked if she was going to rush under the knife. "I think I wanna get my belly button pierced (before I turn 30)."

She has been open about her procedure, previously telling fans on social media that her surgeon had given her "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!!"

The beauty mogul got her first boob job when she was 19.

Jenner is currently dating Timothée Chalamet. She shares children Stormi, 8, and Aire, 4, with ex-partner, rapper Travis Scott.