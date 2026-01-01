Danny Ramirez signs up for Miami Vice '85

Danny Ramirez has joined the cast of Miami Vice '85.

The Avengers: Doomsday actor is the latest star to sign up for director Joseph Kosinski's reboot of the classic crime saga, which will feature Austin Butler and Michael B. Jordan in the lead roles of James 'Sonny' Crockett and Ricardo 'Rico' Tubbs respectively.

Plot details for the film - which has been written by Dan Gilroy - are being kept tightly under wraps, so it has not been disclosed who Danny will play in Miami Vice '85.

His casting comes days after it was revealed Camila Morrone signed up for the project after impressing producers during a final chemistry test with Austin. Whitney Peak and Alden Ehrenreich will also appear.

Michael – who recently won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in Sinners – and Austin were said to be in talks for the movie last year and have closed deals now that the project has been greenlit.

Joseph, whose previous credits include Top Gun: Maverick and F1, told Variety at the time: "Michael is someone who I've admired for a long time, (and) always wanted to work with him.

"Austin, I think, is proving himself as someone to watch. Again, I've just really admired his choices."

Miami Vice '85 will explore "the glamour and corruption of mid-80s Miami" and is "inspired by the pilot episode and first season of the landmark television series that influenced culture and set the style of everything from fashion to filmmaking".

Joseph and Dylan Clark (for Dylan Clark Productions) are producing the movie.

The original show - which was created by Anthony Yerkovich and ran from 1984 to 1990 on NBC - starred Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas as undercover police officers Crockett and Tubbs.

Known for their pastel suits and fast cars, the duo's style had a huge impact on pop culture at the time.

The show lasted for five seasons, while executive producer Michael Mann later directed a 2006 film adaptation starring Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell.

Despite becoming a cult classic as the years went on, the movie version was a box office flop, grossing $165 million from a $135 million budget.

Michael previously opened up on how the costumes were vital to the original show's success and building the world the characters lived in.

He told The Hollywood Reporter last year: "[Crockett and Tubbs] were posturing as imposters trapping drug traffickers, wealthy buyers or anybody with some stature.

"As effective practitioners in the whole drug trade, they had to have a facade.

"So they were able to use these cars, boats, planes and clothes. The DEA does this all the time."

Meanwhile, Michael recalled how the characters and their outfits were "designed to be political".

He added: "That’s the most important thing about the show.

"Many of the casting decisions were intentional assaults on racial and gender stereotypes, and that’s really critical.

"It’s not by accident that Tubbs is wearing the clothes he does or that he is a Republican — he’s not a liberal — or that he’s much more sophisticated and better educated than Crockett."