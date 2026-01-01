Adria Arjona lifts lid on Superman: Man of Tomorrow role

Adria Arjona has lifted the lid on her role in James Gunn's new blockbuster Superman: Man of Tomorrow.

The Andor actress is among the stars who have been busy filming the new superhero movie, but Adria's role in the film has yet to be disclosed. However, she's now admitted she's been adhering to a strict training regime and diet and her body has totally changed during the shoot.

She told Screenrant: "I have muscles that I’ve never had in my life. I’m training two to three hours a day on a crazy diet. Drinking coffee is the only thing that keeps me up. And I’m really excited!"

The project reunites Adria with Gunn and studio executive Peter Safran, who previously gave her a major break in her career by casting her in 2016’s The Belko Experiment.

She added: "I’m excited to be reunited with the family that started everything for me, which is Peter Safran and James Gunn. They gave me my first movie.

"I wouldn’t have done any of the movies that we’ve spoken about today if not for them.

"I wouldn’t be in Andor if it hadn’t been for Peter Safran and James Gunn, so it feels really f****** cool and really exciting to reunite with that team and to be in that family. And that’s all I’m going to tell you!"

Previous reports have suggested Adria will play warrior queen Maxima in Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow, which stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel.

Maxima, who hails from the planet Almerac, was first introduced in Action Comics in 1990 and arrives on Earth in search of a mate, setting her sights on Superman.

She has been shown at various times in the comic boos as an ally, potential love interest, and an antagonist to Superman. The character was played by Charlotte Sullivan in Smallville and Eve Torres Gracie in Supergirl, but has never featured in a live-action DC film.

Superman: Man of Tomorrow also stars Nicholas Hoult, who is reprising his role Lex Luthor as well as Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen) and Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher).

The movie will also see the introduction of classic Superman villain Brainiac - who will be portrayed by the German actor Lars Eidinger.

It comes after Gunn confirmed filming on the project has officially wrapped.

In a post on Threads, he wrote: "That's a wrap on principal photography for Man of Tomorrow. Truly a joyful experience and I have immense gratitude to my cast and crew."

Gunn also shared a couple of snaps with his followers, including one after Nicholas Hoult "jumped in the lake" after his "last shot".

He also shared a photo of his "brain trust", adding: "They make making movies fun."

The upcoming sequel to 2025's Superman is set to be released on July 9, 2027.