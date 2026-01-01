Adam Scott stopped drinking alcohol a decade ago: 'Faded it out'

Adam Scott stopped drinking alcohol over 12 years ago.

In an interview for Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast on Thursday, the Severance actor revealed that he has been sober for a long time.

"I don't drink," he shared, with host Jake replying: "That's why you look so young. It's poison."

Adam didn't disclose exactly why he decided to quit alcohol.

"I stopped drinking, like, 12 years ago. And it wasn't like a thing - I was never a big drinker. I just kind of faded it out," the 53-year-old continued.

The Parks and Recreation star also insisted that he's never felt better.

"I haven't been sick in like, two years," he added.

Adam isn't the only celebrity to open up about their sobriety journey of late.

During an appearance on the Dear Chelsea podcast earlier this month, Anna Faris explained that she had taken a "step back" from drinking alcohol.

"Turns out there's a correlation between drinking and depression for me for sure," she told host Chelsea Handler. "I had to take a step back to not self-sabotage."

Anna didn't divulge when she started her sobriety journey but emphasised that her change in perspective has been "one of the many gifts" of the experience.

Adam is currently promoting the new film, The Whisper Man. The crime thriller, co-starring Robert De Niro, Michelle Monaghan, and Michael Keaton, is now streaming via Netflix.