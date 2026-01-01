Adria Arjona stunned by new muscles after Man of Tomorrow training

Adria Arjona discovered muscles she never knew she had during her intense training for her debut superhero movie Man of Tomorrow.

The Andor actress embarked on an arduous training and diet regimen to get into superhero shape for the follow-up to 2025's Superman, and she is impressed with the results.

"I have muscles that I've never had in my life. I'm training two to three hours a day on a crazy diet," she told Screen Rant. "Drinking coffee is the only thing that keeps me up. And I'm really excited!"

Arjona added that she was thrilled to reunite with DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran after they gave her her big break in 2016's The Belko Experiment.

"I'm excited to be reunited with the family that started everything for me, which is Peter Safran and James Gunn. They gave me my first movie. I wouldn't have done any of the movies that we've spoken about today if not for them," she praised. "I wouldn't be in Andor if it hadn't been for Peter Safran and James Gunn, so it feels really f**king cool and really exciting to reunite with that team and to be in that family. And that's all I'm going to tell you!"

In interviews, Arjona has declined to confirm who she is playing in Man of Tomorrow. She is widely reported to be playing Maxima, however, online theorists believe she's the new Wonder Woman.

Earlier this week, writer-director Gunn announced that they had wrapped production on the movie.

"That's a wrap on principal photography for Man of Tomorrow," he wrote on Threads. "Truly a joyful experience and I have immense gratitude to my cast and crew."

Man of Tomorrow will star David Corenswet as Superman alongside returning co-stars Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, among others.

Joining them is Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Aaron Pierre as John Stewart/Green Lantern and Xolo Maridueña as Blue Beetle.

Man of Tomorrow is set to open in cinemas on 9 July 2027.