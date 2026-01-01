Will Forte once thought having his own family wasn't 'in the cards' for him

Will Forte has admitted that he once thought having his own family wasn't "in the cards" for him.

The Four Seasons actor has opened up about becoming a parent later in life, revealing that he once believed he had missed his chance to have children.

"I thought that I was not going to have kids, but I always wanted to have kids, and I just got to a certain age, and I thought, 'Maybe it's not in the cards,'" the 56-year-old told People in a candid new interview.

However, Forte met his now-wife, Olivia Modling, at a party hosted by a mutual friend in 2018, and their relationship progressed "pretty quickly".

"So, when I met my now wife, it all happened pretty quickly," he recalled. "Like, 'oh my God, the opportunity still arises.'"

The couple got engaged in 2019 before tying the knot in a surprise ceremony in New Mexico in 2021. They are parents to two daughters, Zoe, five, and Cecilia, three.

Elsewhere in the interview, Forte revealed that he had wanted to become a father long before his daughters were born.

"Did I wanna have kids 20 years ago? For sure. But to get this experience, to be a dad is the best thing ever," he gushed. "You got your hands full all hours, every day, but it's the best."

Forte is currently promoting his latest film, Coyote vs. Acme, which he said he was excited to share with his children.

"It is so fun to share every moment with them, but to this kind of thing - there are so many things that I do that they can either never see till they're old or just that I hope they never see," he commented. "I can't imagine my kids watching MacGruber. This is a thing I'm very excited to be able to share with them."

Forte was referring to his 2010 comedy action film MacGruber, which contains crude and profane language, as well as numerous explicit jokes.