Maisie Williams' witchy career

Maisie Williams once paid an Etsy witch to help with her career.

The Practical Magic 2 star admitted she has dabbled in witchcraft beyond the screen, even going so far as to hire a digital mystic to help her “manifest a role in a movie”.

She told British Vogue: “I paid an Etsy witch to give me a role. To help me manifest a role in a movie. And she told me some things that I had to say every night.”

However, despite following the instructions, the spell didn’t work, with Williams admitting, “It didn’t happen!”

And, Maisie also admitted she does believe in superstitions.

She said: “I don’t like to walk over the three consecutive drains. I don’t swear by it. I’ve done it. Listen, I’ve partaken. But it makes me feel uncomfortable every time, even if I sometimes end up walking into ongoing traffic. I just have to. I stick with that one.

“It makes me feel like everything is going to be fine. It makes me feel like I have control over the uncontrollable, which I don’t.”

Meanwhile, Maisie and her co-star Joey King recently admitted they felt a "massive responsibility" when they joined Practical Magic 2.

The two actresses play Sandra Bullock's daughters Kylie and Antonia Owens - who were played by Evan Rachel Wood and Alexandra Artrip in the original 1998 film - in the sequel and were keen to do justice to the story.

Asked if they felt pressure, Maisie agreed when Joey said they "definitely" did.

Joey added to PEOPLE: “As fans of the original film myself, ourselves, I feel like when you love something as much as we already love Practical Magic, there’s just massive responsibility of joining the team and wanting to do it justice."

But Maisie, 29, explained she and Joey had their nerves put at ease by a warm message from Sandra.

She said: “Sandra just texts us both straight away. I think it says, ‘Hello, it’s your mother here.’ And I think, wow.

“It is just amazing. She’s so lovely. The nicest woman in Hollywood."

The two actresses were hugely grateful for the bond they have developed with Sandra and co-star Nicole Kidman, who previously worked with Joey on A Family Affair.

Joey, 26, said: “They are the best duo ever. Nicole and I worked together a few years ago. She plays my mom in a movie and we become really close from that, which is so crazy. I’m just such a fan of her. I’m so in awe of her. She’s the nicest person ever.

“Sandy just takes us under her wing as her daughters. It is really special to have this post-movie bond with her that we have. She sends us voice notes all the time. She’s always hyping us up. She’s just the sweetest. They’re the best.”