Shailene Woodley devastated to be cut from Spider-Man movie

Shailene Woodley was devastated when her scenes were cut from The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

The actress landed the role of Mary Jane Watson in the 2014 movie, starring Andrew Garfield, but one year after filming her scenes, she discovered she had been axed from the final film.

Speaking in a recent interview as part of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations series, Shailene said sarcastically: “That was a fun phone call.”

She went on: “I was cast as Mary Jane for Spider-Man, which was my dream because … Spider-Man’s my favourite superhero. Mary Jane was my favourite character growing up. So, when I got it, I was like, ‘This is so exciting.’

“And then like a year later, they were like, ‘So, you’re not in the movie anymore’. And I was like, ‘What? What do you mean?’ And they were like, ‘We’ve introduced a lot of new characters in this last one, and we’re going to wait for whatever happens between [Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy] and Andrew.

“I’m so paranoid. All of these years of what I’m allowed to say or not allowed to say, I’m like, ‘It’s been out for over 10 years, Shailene.’”

“Whatever. They were like, ‘Let’s wait for her to die and then we’ll introduce Mary Jane’. [It] made sense. But then they didn’t make that film.

“But again, who knows what the truth is. I could have been terrible and they’re like, ‘We can’t do this.’”

Shailene revealed she actually filmed three scenes with Garfield for the movie.

While his third Spider-Man movie was axed, Garfield actually appeared in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home opposite Tom Holland and fellow Spider-Man/Peter Parker Tobey Maguire.

And, he would be open to a new movie if the script was “very, very odd.”

He told The Playlist: “I would need it to be very strange, and I would need it to be completely unconventional and almost - I wouldn’t say boring - but I would want it to be just completely unexpected, like a genre of Spider-Man that you’ve never seen before, that feels very left field.”