Megan Thee Stallion wants to have acting career like Queen Latifah's

Megan Thee Stallion wants to have an acting career like Queen Latifah's.

The Savage rapper, who made her Broadway debut earlier this year, wants to do more acting and is trying to model her career trajectory after Latifah, who got her start in music before becoming a successful actress too.

"I'm really wanting to take my artistry bigger," Megan explained on Michelle Obama's IMO podcast. "I don't only want to do music; I do want to get into acting. That's just something I really want to pursue right now. I'm trying to figure out, what space do I fit in, what do I do next?"

Noting that she sees the Chicago star as the blueprint, she continued, "Queen Latifah is my girl, and I'm definitely like a student of hers. And luckily, I'm also a friend of hers now. And I always got to give her her flowers because she is just so inspirational. And I'm like, okay, Queen Latifah, this is my route. This is who I'm modelling this after."

Latifah, real name Dana Owens, has successfully maintained both a Grammy-winning music career and an Oscar-nominated acting career for decades.

Megan, 31, has notched up several acting credits so far, including TV shows such as The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, P-Valley and Good Girls, and films like Mean Girls, Dicks: The Musical and Roommates.

She made her Broadway debut playing Zigler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical earlier this year and is set to appear in Adam Sandler's next movie.