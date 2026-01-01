Cooper Hoffman impressed by David Jonsson keeping Black Panther casting a secret

Cooper Hoffman was impressed by his friend and co-star David Jonsson's ability to keep his Black Panther casting a secret.

Last month, it was revealed that Jonsson will star in Black Panther III as T'Challa II, the grown-up son of Chadwick Boseman's original superhero.

Reacting to the news, Jonsson's friend and The Long Walk co-star Hoffman told The Times he was shocked Jonsson managed to keep the casting to himself.

"I was with him the other day and said, 'We shot a whole movie together and you didn't tell me about this?'" Hoffman said with a laugh. "He was, like, 'I didn't tell anybody.' I was, like, 'Good for you. I would have written that s**t on my chest.'"

Hoffman, 23, and Jonsson, 32, became close friends while making the 2025 dystopian thriller The Long Walk and recently worked together on the upcoming crime comedy The Chaperones.

The Licorice Pizza star, who is the son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, also predicted that Jonsson will be very famous after his Black Panther movie comes out in December 2028.

"He's so much cooler than I am. He is going to be the most famous person in the world and I really mean that because he's wildly talented, incredibly charismatic and very handsome," he praised.

Hoffman previously told Film Updates that he found out about Jonsson's casting on social media and texted him to confirm, before meeting up for a "nice little celebratory drink".

"He is without a doubt the man for the job. It's gonna be incredible," he gushed at the time.