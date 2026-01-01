Tom Cruise announces Anne Hathaway will join him in Days of Thunder 2

Anne Hathaway will star opposite Tom Cruise in the Days of Thunder sequel.

The Devil Wears Prada actress has signed up to work with the Mission: Impossible star for the first time in the follow-up to the 1990 action classic, with the film set to be released on 2 June 2028.

Tom - who will also produce the film with Jerry Bruckheimer and Tommy Harper - will reprise his role as NASCAR driver Cole Trickle, and though plot details haven't yet been released, Anne will star as a race team owner and engineer.

Jonathan Levine will direct, and the film will be shot for IMAX screens.

To mark the news, an image of the two stars together at Daytona International Speedway has been released, featuring Tom, 64, and Anne, 43, leaning against a green race car.

The first film was directed by Tony Scott and also starred Nicole Kidman, Randy Quaid and John C. Reilly.

The news comes months after Tom's Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski admitted he'd like to work on a crossover project which would combine characters from Days of Thunder and his Brad Pitt-starring racing movie F1.

Joseph told Collider: "A reporter asked me a question and said, 'If you could make a movie with Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, what would that movie be?'

"And I just kind of threw out this idea that Sonny Hayes comes back to the world of F1 and bumps into his old rival, Cole Trickle, who raced NASCAR in the '90s, and they cross paths again.

"I just thought that would be a really great story, but probably impossible to make. Talk about Mission: Impossible. That would be a tricky, tricky film to pull off."

Kosinski has worked closely with both actors and revealed how the pair were lined up to star together in racing film Ford v Ferrari - which ended up being released in 2019 with Matt Damon and Christian Bale in the leading roles.

He said: "I actually did do a table read for a movie called Go Like Hell, which became Ford v Ferrari. I was developing that with both of them in it for a while, and I did a script read-through at Tom's house with Brad, the three of us together. So, that was pretty surreal.

"Then Tom was very kind to come to the F1 premiere in London, so it was a chance to see the two of them together again. But yeah, that would be amazing if we could figure out a way to get them both in the same film."