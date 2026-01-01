Anne Hathaway joins Tom Cruise in Days of Thunder 2

Anne Hathaway is set to star with Tom Cruise in a new Days of Thunder film.

Paramount Pictures and both stars announced on Saturday that the movie is officially going ahead.

Cruise will again play NASCAR driver Cole Trickle, with Hathaway playing a team owner and engineer. The Top Gun: Maverick star will also produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Tommy Harper.

Warm Bodies director Jonathan Levine will be at the helm.

The new Days of Thunder will be filmed for IMAX and is scheduled to hit cinemas in June 2028.

Paramount released a photo of Cruise and Hathaway together at Daytona International Speedway, leaning against a green racing car. Cruise and Hathaway also published videos on their social media pages to announce the project.

The original Days of Thunder starred Cruise, Robert Duvall, Randy Quaid, Michael Rooker and Cary Elwes. Released in 1990, it also catapulted Nicole Kidman to international stardom and was her first on-screen pairing with Cruise.

Cruise's next movie, Digger, opens on 2 October.

This year has been one of the busiest in Hathaway's career. The Oscar winner has already starred in four films released in 2026: Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2, The Odyssey and The End of Oak Street. Her fifth, Verity, opens on 2 October. She also stars in Ron Howard's upcoming film Alone at Dawn and is set to work on The Princess Diaries 3 for Disney.

She will film Days of Thunder 2 after she has given birth to her third child.