Jack Osbourne reveals sister Kelly in 'happier place' after Sid Wilson split

Kelly Osbourne is in a "happier place" following her split from Slipknot musician Sid Wilson, her brother Jack Osbourne has revealed.

Jack told The Sun newspaper that his sister is "living her country life, and she's just doing her thing, being a mum".

"She's in a happier place and she's got a good routine going. She's focusing on her and her son," he added.

Osbourne and Wilson parted ways back in March after four years together, with the Daily Mail reporting at the time that the former couple had "decided to call off their engagement". The duo share a three-year-old son named Sidney.

After the split, The Osbournes alum took to social media with what appeared to be a pointed message for Wilson after he was reportedly fired from Slipknot.

"Wake the f**k up and take some responsibility. I will not take your s**t anymore! I'm done," she wrote via Instagram Stories earlier this month, before deleting the message.

"I want to be happy and I have a beautiful son to raise. Leave me alone. Let me heal. I can't protect you from yourself anymore," she added.

Another post read, "Also while I'm at it can I have my dogs back and all my possessions? Oh yeah and maybe some child support?"

The pair first met in 1999 when Slipknot toured with Ozzfest. The singer proposed marriage backstage during Ozzy's Black Sabbath farewell concert at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, in July 2025.

Ozzy died at the age of 76 on 22 July 2025.