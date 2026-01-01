Jeremy Strong feels 'abject fear' every day while making screen projects

Jeremy Strong feels "abject fear" every day while making a film or TV show.

The Succession actor is well known for his intense preparation process, which involves reading as much as possible about his character or the project's subject matter and working on the voice for months.

In an interview with GQ, Strong explained that he does so much preparation because he's a "fearful person" who feels "abject fear" every day while shooting his projects and needs to feel like he's done everything he can to be ready.

"It's almost an existential thing - a kind of despair that you won't be able to unlock yourself, that you won't have the keys to your ignition, somehow," he explained. "That feeling of readiness has to be earned and hard-won through an immense amount of preparation."

Despite feeling fearful beforehand, Strong noted that a "preternatural state of calm" washes over him when he finally steps in front of the camera.

Although he dedicated months of preparation to his upcoming role in The Social Reckoning, the Oscar-nominated actor admitted he still found himself experiencing "a total crisis of faith", worried that his portrayal of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg may come across as nothing more than a sketch-comedy impersonation.

After giving his all to a character for months, the 47-year-old noted he usually feels "a million pounds lighter" but also lost and without a purpose once the project is over.

"I think it's always a bit of a hard reentry, and a feeling of loss. You've invested so much into something on a deep level, and then all of a sudden it's gone, because it's just a dream. It's not real," he shared.

"And there's an emptiness, I guess, and a kind of vacancy where something a moment ago took possession of your whole universe."

The Social Reckoning will be released in cinemas on 9 October.