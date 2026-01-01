Scott Wolf shows support for estranged wife amid 'drug-induced mania'

Scott Wolf has showed his support for his estranged wife, Kelley Wolf, after she revealed she suffered "drug-induced mania with psychosis" last year.

Kelley shared an emotional post on Instagram, explaining her erratic behaviour, which made headlines at the time.

She profusely apologised to the Party of Five alum and their three teenage children.

"I won't recount all the chaos but what has burdened my soul is my need to say I am so sorry," she wrote. "My husband of 20 years was taken through a nightmare that wouldn't even fly in a movie script."

Kelley acknowledged that things she shared publicly during the ordeal were not "based in truth or reality".

"I have spent my life believing in love, hope, kindness, and compassion," she wrote. "What I became was the opposite. Cruel. Vicious. Mean."

Scott commented on the post with a series of five red hearts.

Kelley announced in June 2025 that she and Scott were separating after 21 years of marriage.

The Real World: New Orleans alum made headlines in August last year when she was arrested for harassment and made shocking abuse claims against Scott.

Kelley was detained by police and put on a psychiatric hold, although she continued to share bizarre posts on social media, including a video of her breaking into their family house in Park City, Utah.

In her latest post, she shared that her mental breakdown was brought on by a combination of stress, past trauma, hormonal changes, hallucinogens and prescription medications.

She further noted that she has been working with doctors, therapists and psychologists over the past year.