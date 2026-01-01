Rumer Willis seeks emergency custody order for three-year-old daughter

Rumer Willis has asked a judge to keep her ex Derek Thomas' visits with their daughter supervised.

She claims he has repeatedly violated custody orders and exercised dangerous judgment around their child, TMZ reports.

According to court documents, Willis filed an emergency request seeking to prevent supervised visitation from ending while the court considers the ongoing dispute.

The eldest daughter of actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore claims Thomas' supervised visits, which began on 20 June, have only amounted to five and a half sessions because of various disputes involving the nannies assigned to supervise his time with their three-year-old.

The filing raises additional concerns about what Willis characterises as unsafe decisions involving their daughter. She claims Thomas wanted to cross a five-lane highway with a 55mph speed limit while accompanied by the child, and allegedly chose to walk approximately two and a half miles in extreme heat rather than rent a car.

The 90210 actor is asking the court to immediately continue supervised visitation and prevent overnight visits until a hearing can be held.

Thomas has previously accused Willis of interfering with his visitation and argued that her claims about his conduct around their daughter were "materially false and misleading".

Willis and Thomas got together in 2022. In December of that year, the couple announced she was expecting their first child. They welcomed Louetta in April 2023. Willis publicly confirmed that they had split in August 2024.