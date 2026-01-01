Jordyn Woods hits back at critics over Jaden Smith bridal party confusion

Jordyn Woods has hit back after fans asked why Jaden Smith was seemingly in her bridal party.

The newlywed explained she and Will Smith's son have been friends since they were babies.

After fans reacted to photographs of 28-year-old Jordyn's wedding to New York Knicks basketballer Karl-Anthony Towns, 30, the influencer and entrepreneur took to social media with a full explanation.

Although Jaden was not an official member of Jordyn's all-female bridal party, he was very much part of the experience, leading some fans to express surprise at the actor's level of involvement.

"Why is Jaden with all of the girls? And at the bridal shower? And helping Karl with his shoes?" Jordyn wrote in a caption to a TikTok video montage featuring childhood snapshots of herself with Jaden, also 28, before explaining she and Jaden had been close friends for their entire lives.

"Because he's never missed an important moment in my life," she wrote.

Jordyn went on to describe her gratitude at having a lifelong friend, declaring herself "so grateful to have the epitome of a day ONE."

"From diapers to marriage. I can't wait for his wedding one day but until then!!!" she wrote. "He's never missed a birthday, showing up at my dads funeral and making us all laugh, to now getting married. I'm so lucky I've never had to know a life without our friendship."

Jordyn's late father, John Woods, worked as a sound engineer on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, where he befriended Jaden's famous father, Will Smith.