Randy Quaid dubs Anne Hathaway 'horrible choice' for Days of Thunder 2

Randy Quaid has made his feelings clear about the casting of Anne Hathaway in the Days of Thunder sequel.

Quaid, who played NASCAR team owner Tim Daland in the original Days of Thunder in 1990, took to X with his thoughts on the Oscar-winning actor, who is currently pregnant with her third child.

"We need Nicole back. Don't be a pussy, @TomCruise," he wrote. "You need the original girl. It's not personal; it's filmmaking. Anne isn't sexy because, if you haven't noticed, she's pregnant."

He continued his negativity in another post.

"Anne Hathaway is a leftist, woke, horrible choice for Days of Thunder NASCAR audience who are MAGA," he opined. "The sexy older chick for Tom in this film needs to be Nicole. That's the casting that would sell the idea."

After meeting on the set of the Tony Scott-helmed racing drama, Cruise was married to Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001. The pair have not appeared onscreen together since their divorce.

"If I were in control of production, a real sequel worth watching would be seeing Tom and Nicole together on screen again," Quaid fumed. "We don't need a new girl; we need a new race car!"

The rant came hours after Quaid appeared to tease his return for the sequel.

"Hey, Tom Cruise just called me. We're making Days of Thunder 2!" he announced in a video.

On Saturday, Paramount Pictures announced that Hathaway would join Cruise in the sequel, which is set to release in June 2028.