Sir Ridley Scott still sketches his films on paper

Sir Ridley Scott still sketches out his films on paper.

The filmmaker behind blockbusters including Blade Runner, Alien and Gladiator credits his art student days for shaping the way he works today, having studied design and painting at West Hartlepool College of Art, then graphic design at the Royal College of Art (RCA), both in the UK.

Scott, 88, told People: "I’m filming on paper in my head, but then it goes onto the paper because my time at art school is the most useful time in my life. I use everything at an art school today."

Scott rarely takes on projects he has not developed, but The Dog Stars was a rare exception.

His adaptation of Peter Heller’s post-apocalyptic novel stars Jacob Elordi, 29, as Hig, a young pilot trying to survive in the aftermath of a pandemic that devastated society, alongside Josh Brolin, 58, as military survivalist Bangley and Margaret Qualley, 31, as Cima.

And Scott was quickly drawn to the script when it unexpectedly landed on his desk at a time when he was looking for his next movie.

He said: "Very few films land on my desk. Usually I develop most of my stuff. Occasionally, one will land."

Scott never attended traditional film school, instead moving into commercial filmmaking after leaving the RCA in 1961 after three years, where he learnt to tell stories through images and to make quick creative decisions.

The Martian creator said advertising "was my film school", having directed around 2,000 commercials himself, including Apple’s 1984 Macintosh advert.

Scott's experience shaped his approach to editing, lighting, casting and storytelling, which he later carried into films, including Alien and Blade Runner.

And he still regards his studies as an important influence on his work as a filmmaker.

In 2012, Scott told the RCA: "This was the school of everything. You just had to be pushy and go for it. That’s what all students must understand from day one."

Ultimately, having a clear vision of a film before making it remains central to Scott's approach.

He said: "I’m a very quick decision maker. And most importantly, I always turn up knowing exactly what I’m going to do."

Scott's next project, Treasure Island, is also taking shape on paper, with production set to begin on November 1 and Hugh Jackman, 57, attached to star as Long John Silver. The film does not currently have a release date.

Scott said: "As soon as I knew what I wanted to do, I started to draw."