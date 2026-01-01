Eva Mendes details tattoo tribute to Ryan Gosling: 'Only one I've ever wanted'

Eva Mendes has opened up about getting the only tattoo she's "ever wanted".

The Hitch actress started dating Ryan Gosling in 2011, shortly after they met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines. They have two daughters, Esmeralda, 11, and Amada, 10.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Eva shared several black-and-white images from a recent photoshoot in which she showcased an inking on the inside of her wrist.

The body art reads, "de Gosling," in a bold script.

After fans asked for more information about the personal tattoo in the comments section, Eva simply replied: "It's the only one I have, the only one I've ever wanted."

In Hispanic culture, women traditionally do not take their husband's name upon marriage, but they can add their husband's surname to their own using "de", meaning "of" in English, if they wish to do so.

Ryan, 45, and Eva, who sometimes refer to each other as husband and wife, have never publicly confirmed if they'd ever tied the knot.

Back in 2022, The Other Guys star was asked about the marriage rumours but she did little to dispel the speculation.

"There's a rumour that you guys might have secretly tied the knot. Is that true?" one of the hosts on Australia's The Kyle and Jackie O Show asked during an interview, to which the 52-year-old coyly replied, "But who says we weren't already? I like to keep it all mysterious."

Eva retired from acting after appearing in Ryan's 2014 directorial debut, Lost River.