Kelly Osbourne insists she's 'getting a lot better' following Ozzy Osbourne's death

Kelly Osbourne has assured fans she's "getting a lot better" following the death of her father Ozzy Osbourne.

After the Black Sabbath rocker died in July 2025, his daughter Kelly sparked concern for her health and wellbeing over her slimmer appearance and regularly hit back at the body-shamers who scrutinised her looks.

In a cover interview with HELLO! magazine published on Monday, the 41-year-old admitted she struggled to navigate the body-shaming because she "wasn't well" at the time. However, with the help of therapy and her inner circle, Kelly's health has improved.

"How can you navigate something so cruel when you're so sick?" she began. "I'm getting a lot better. I've got all the help I need and I'm grateful for the support I have in my life. (I have) this incredible team of people I've built around me who are not just my friends, because what you'll find when you're grieving is that people don't know how to handle it, and you do lose a lot of friends. But the ones who stick around are the real ones."

The former Osbournes star noted that she is simply putting "one foot in front of the other" as she continues to battle grief, but she's begun the "slow process" to get better.

"You've got to fix the head before you can fix the body," she explained. "It's going to take me a minute. I'm not going to be fixed in a day. I'm not going to be fixed on one therapy session. This is a lifetime of work I've got to do and continue to do for the rest of my life."

Since Ozzy's death, Kelly has moved back home to the U.K. and her three-year-old son Sidney is now enrolled at the same preschool in Buckinghamshire that she once attended.

Kelly recently split with Sidney's father, former Slipknot musician Sid Wilson.