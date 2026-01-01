Mel Gibson apologises for 'idiocy' after mocking ASL interpreter

Mel Gibson has issued an apology amid backlash over his recent appearance at FanExpo Canada.

At the event, the Oscar-winner was caught on camera mocking an ASL interpreter as her prepared to commence a Q&A. Video of the incident was widely circulated on social media platforms, with Gibson condemned for his insensitive actions.

"Sometimes when you get pushed out on a stage in a spotlight your mind is all over the place, and sometimes spontaneous thoughtless idiocy is displayed," Gibson said in a statement to Variety.

"There was no intended maliciousness attached, and I certainly apologise to anyone who was upset by it."

Gibson's actions have been contrasted with those of Reacher star Alan Ritchson at the same event, who was praised for shaking the hand of the interpreter after his own Q&A wrapped.

FanExpo Canada is held annually and is billed as "the largest comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming event in Canada and the third-largest Pop Culture event in North America". Gibson's appearance at this year's expo took place on Saturday and included autograph and photo opportunities for fans.

Gibson, who recently wrapped production on his Passion of the Christ follow-up, The Resurrection of the Christ, has been a regular on the expo circuit this summer.