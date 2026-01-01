Kelly Clarkson signs off on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Kelly Clarkson has signed off on The Kelly Clarkson Show for the last time.

The farewell marks the end of her Daytime Emmy-winning talk show after seven seasons.

The singer's daughter, River, and son, Remington, joined their mum for the final show, which aired on Monday and featured a special Kellyoke performance of Golden from KPop Demon Hunters. After seven years covering other artists' songs for the segment, Clarkson also performed a couple of her own classic hits, Since U Been Gone and Stronger.

"From the very first episode, music has been a cornerstone of this show," Clarkson told her audience. "We've done over a thousand Kellyokes, talked with hundreds of guests about songs that inspire their work and about everyday people who have the power of music transform their lives and the lives of those in their communities."

E! News reported that River and Remington, whom Clarkson shared with late ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, also noted their favourite moments from the show's run.

"I like watching you shine every single day," River opined, while Remington added, "I liked talking to Jason Momoa and singing My Way with the band."

Clarkson announced in February that she'd be stepping away from her talk show following the death of Blackstock after a three-year cancer battle.

"This was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting TKCS," she wrote in a statement at the time. "Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritise my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives. This isn't goodbye."