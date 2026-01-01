Rob and Michele Reiner's son Jake weds longtime girlfriend - report

Rob and Michele Reiner's son Jake Reiner has married.

According to TMZ, the actor wed Maria Gilfillan in a small ceremony at the beginning of August. The outlet also noted that Jake was wearing a wedding ring when he gave an interview to Los Angeles' TV station KABC earlier this month about the murder of his parents on 14 December last year.

Jake's brother, Nick, has been charged with and pleaded not guilty to murdering his parents. He is currently in jail awaiting trial for the double murder.

"Nobody really understands what it's like to go through something like that until you're living it," Jake told KABC. "It's been eight months. It feels like eight years at the same time. And it also feels like eight minutes. Because every moment that I wake up, I'm reminded of my reality."

In a Substack post in April, Jake noted the grief he felt at knowing his parents wouldn't be there for his wedding day.

"I was robbed of so many things that day," he wrote.

"My parents won't be at my wedding, they won't get to hold their future grandchild, and they won't get to see me have the successful career I'm still seeking. It simultaneously breaks my heart and enrages me."

It's not clear how long Jake and his new bride were together before they wed. They were photographed together at the New York premiere of Things Like This in May 2025.