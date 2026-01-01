Gal Gadot explains why she wouldn't make another Wonder Woman movie

Gal Gadot has explained why she wouldn't make another Wonder Woman movie if the opportunity came along.

The 41-year-old actress - who has four kids with her husband Jaron Varsano - played the superhero in four films including two stand-alone features, Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984, but plans for a third Wonder Woman movie were shelved after director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran took over DC Studios and moved forward with other plans for the DCU.

However, Gal has now insisted she wouldn't want to make another Wonder Woman film because she couldn't spend so much time away from her children. During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, she explained: "For me to go to do another Wonder Woman, I am not sure I would at this point in my life with four children and different schools and all of that.

"To check out from all of them for such a long period of time, it doesn’t work for my life anymore at this point."

She added of her exit from the franchise: "I saw the way everybody else was handled. The [ Man of Steel star] Henry [Cavill] situation was not handled elegantly to say the least. [ Wonder Woman director] Patty [Jenkins] was not handled elegantly. We’re all adults and we’re all good.

"I am so grateful I got the opportunity to wear these boots and have the character be so celebrated. I can only wish whoever is next comes pure to this journey.

"This character means so much to so many of us. It was never mine. I was always just a vessel. This is Hollywood."

Gal went on to talk about her next movie project Bitcoin - the latest project from The Bourne Identity director Doug Liman - which has used AI to create sets and lighting and she's confessed she was worried about the use of AI but feels she has to embrace the future of filmmaking.

She said: "It was six months from my lawyers to go through every scenario we could think about as far as the AI component of it. I did not want AI to have anything to do with my performance.

"We had to protect that, to such an extent that [actors union] SAG called my lawyers to ask for pointers to update the SAG contract to protect other actors. As far as the performances, it’s all me ...

"I am afraid of AI, but I am going to be afraid and look away? No. I am afraid but I am playing with it and learning it and trying to educate myself.

"The train has left the station. You’re going to work with it or be out of the game completely. I am trying to make the best of it and protect what I can protect. The AI component in this movie is for sets and the lighting. We had a broad crew and a lot of people were working on this movie."