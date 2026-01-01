Josh Duhamel to star in Speak

Josh Duhamel will star in horror thriller Speak.

The 53-year-old actor will be directed by John Kissack in the upcoming film, which is set in 1994 and follows a 12-year-old boy who ends up in a psychological nightmare after his father grows increasingly unhinged when he inherits a vintage ventriloquist dummy, leaving the youngster having to navigate the blurred lines between real-world madness and supernatural terror.

Speak has been co-written by the director with Joe Carnahan and Casey Glitner and will be produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura - who previously worked with Josh on Transformers and Jupiter's Legacy and John on numerous projects - for Di Bonaventura Pictures, alongside Carnahan, Marvin Neil, Liz Paulson and Kay Cardinal.

Lorenzo told Deadline: "I’ve had great collaborations with Josh and Joe, and together we are excited to have the privilege of fostering a new talent like John."

Marvin said: “Working with Lorenzo, Joe, and John to bring this project to life is a special experience. I’m excited for global audiences to soon see what we’ve done here."

Financier Kevin Weisberg added: “After having previously worked with Joe on Not Without Hope, we were more than excited to partner again on Speak. This is a special project that will surely add to the wave of great horror projects we’ve seen over the past few years.”

John teased Speak will be a "killer movie" and he's delighted with what he and his collaborators have created.

He said: “I grew up in the ’90s reading Stephen King and watching VHS horror movies. Speak fuses the nostalgia of that era with an approach that’s elevated and character-driven. Joe Carnahan is a filmmaker I admire, and it’s a privilege to tap into his instincts and experience.

"I’m honoured to bring this terrifying journey to life alongside Joe, Lorenzo and our incredible team. We’re going to make a killer movie."

The Grey writer and director Joe added: “John Kissack is one of the most tenacious and talented young filmmakers that I’ve had the good fortune of finding and working with. People talk about 'singular vision' all the time, but to see it up close, day after day, is really something special.

"And teaming up with both Lorenzo and Josh, whom I’ve had the pleasure of working with prior, is just extra icing on the cake.”

Edoardo Bussi’s Twenty-Nine Palms Entertainment will executive produce and officially introduce the project to buyers at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) Market.

He said: “We are thrilled to launch Speak to international buyers at TIFF.

"John and Joe have delivered an exceptional, razor-sharp script, and the intense development effort across our team - alongside our valued ongoing partnership with Inaugural Entertainment - has positioned this title as a genuine breakout global event. Combining an A-list creative package with a visceral, high-concept narrative makes this exactly the priority genre title international distributors are looking to acquire.”

Principal photography is scheduled to begin in October, with a worldwide release planned for 2027.