Gal Gadot defends AI use in upcoming movie Bitcoin

Gal Gadot has defended the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in her upcoming film Bitcoin.

The Wonder Woman actress stars alongside Casey Affleck, Pete Davidson, and Isla Fisher in Doug Liman's controversial new movie, which has employed AI to create the sets and lighting.

Defending the movie on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Gadot explained that she spent a long time working with her lawyers to ensure that the technology would not affect her performance.

"This was the longest contract I have ever worked on," Gadot said. "It was six months for my lawyers to go through every scenario we could think about as far as the AI component of it. I absolutely did not want the AI to have anything to do with my performance. We had to protect that, to such an extent that SAG called my lawyers to ask for pointers to update the SAG contract to protect other actors... As far as the performances, it's all me."

The Israeli actress noted that Liman still hired a lot of crew members to film the actors performing in essentially a bare warehouse.

"I am afraid of AI, but I am going to be afraid and look away? No. I am afraid and I am playing with it and learning it and trying to educate myself with it. I think that the train has left the station," she stated. "I am trying to make the best of it and protect whatever I can protect."

Gadot added that the experience felt like theatre, as the cast didn't have to wait around in their trailers while the crew set up the next shot.

"It felt like a pure art form of creating a movie," she shared. "Here, we would film non-stop because we didn't have to wait for lighting. We would film on and on and on for 10 hours. That was amazing."

Bitcoin does not yet have a release date.

Elsewhere in the interview, Gadot confirmed she would no longer be interested in returning as Wonder Woman for a third solo outing because "it doesn't work for (her) life anymore" now that she has four children.

The actress played the superhero between 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2023's The Flash. A third Wonder Woman was in development but never came to fruition.