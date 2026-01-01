Jane Fonda gets tearful during emotional tribute to Dolly Parton

Jane Fonda tearfully remembered her friend and co-star Dolly Parton in a touching tribute on the day of the iconic music star's funeral.

The country music legend died on Tuesday 25 August after a brief battle with cancer, at the age of 80, and she was laid to rest in a private funeral in Tennessee on Friday.

Just hours after the funeral, her 9 to 5 co-star Fonda honoured her during an emotional appearance on Democracy Now.

"She meant love. She loved everyone," she praised, getting visibly tearful during her answer when asked what the singer meant to her.

Fonda explained that Parton had "taught me the importance of acknowledging and respecting fans".

"That was why there was so much love. She never played down. She was always who she was, out of respect for her fans," she added.

Parton made her acting debut alongside Fonda and Lily Tomlin in the hit 1980s comedy, 9 to 5. The three starred as working women who decide to get revenge on their lying boss.

Fonda previously paid tribute to Parton in a moving post on Instagram, revealing she "never knew anything like her".

"She was simultaneously a naughty, playful southern gal from the hollows of Tennessee and a deep, soulful thinker who could see through people right down to their true selves," the 88-year-old actress penned.

"She was many things...lyricist, songstress, player of many instruments, writer, prankster, visionary, loyal friend, who'd never go to bed before she and her friends had laughed so hard they'd have to cross their legs."

She continued, "She had a survivor's instinct and seemed to always know just what to do, just what to say, to make things right...and then she'd stick her butt out the car window and moon Kenny Rogers' home. She was the voluptuous embodiment of empathy. That's something of hers she'd want us all to take with us."