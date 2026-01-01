Leslie Odom Jr. making documentary about return to Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr. has revealed that he's working on a documentary about his return to the hit stage musical Hamilton.

The 45-year-old actor, who originated the role of Aaron Burr in Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical in 2015, returned to the production for a limited engagement on Broadway between September and November last year.

During an interview with Deadline published on Tuesday, Odom Jr. revealed that a documentary crew followed him as he returned to the show.

"There was a little film crew that made a documentary about me going back into the show in New York, which will be out soon enough. I'm pretty proud of it and the way it's coming together," he said. "Ten years is a special marker. The director that made the film said something like, 'We change far less in a year than we think, and in 10 years, we change more than we realise.'"

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star revealed that the film will be submitted to festivals later this year, with the hope of finding a distributor following a potential film festival circuit. The documentary is currently untitled.

Sharing details about what fans can expect from the project, Odom Jr. continued, "It's really beautiful. It's a beautiful time, a beautiful season, and somebody sat outside of it and put a frame around it.

"There are moments that I'll cherish from that film. Moments with me and my kids, and the new cast. They turned it into art. It was these beautiful moments in my life that they made into something more than that."

In early July, almost 10 years since he left Hamilton the first time, the actor reprised Aaron Burr in the London version of the musical. His limited run on the West End concludes on Saturday.