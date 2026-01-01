Emily Blunt to receive Santa Barbara Film Festival's Kirk Douglas Award

Emily Blunt is set to receive the 19th annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film at the Santa Barbara Film Festival 2027.

The award will be bestowed at a gala event ahead of the Festival on 10 December, Deadline reports.

"Emily Blunt takes risks most actors wouldn't dare, moving between drama, comedy and blockbuster spectacle with the same precision and commitment," Michael Douglas, son of Kirk Douglas, announced in a statement.

"That range and authenticity are exactly what the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film was created to celebrate. We're proud to honour her."

The award comes after a busy year for British actor Blunt, who was nominated for a Supporting Actress Oscar for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. She also reprised her breakout role for The Devil Wears Prada 2, and starred opposite Josh O'Connor in Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day.

The Santa Barbara Film Festival last year honoured Cynthia Erivo with its Kirk Douglas Award. Previous honorees include Will Ferrell, Ryan Gosling, Michelle Yeoh, Martin Scorsese, Hugh Jackman, Judi Dench, Warren Beatty, Jane Fonda, Jessica Lange, Forest Whitaker, Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas, Harrison Ford, Quentin Tarantino, Ed Harris and John Travolta.

The 42nd Santa Barbara Film Festival will take place from 3 to 13 February next year.