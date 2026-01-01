Nicole Scherzinger joins Elsbeth season 4

Nicole Scherzinger is set to star in the fourth season of Elsbeth.

The new season, which is due to premiere on 8 October, will include Scherzinger as one of a number of guest stars, including Succession's Nicholas Braun, Girls star Jemima Kirke, and New York Knicks basketball player OG Anunoby, who will feature in a cameo role, Deadline reports.

Carrie Preston, former star of The Good Wife, returns as Elsbeth Tascioni, the unconventional attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York's most entitled murderers.

The Pussycat Dolls frontwoman will appear in the Season 4 premiere as Serena Collyer, a popular and highly paid relationship counsellor whose torrid affair with an old love leads to murder.

The episode details for the remaining three guest stars will be announced at a later date.

Scherzinger is acclaimed for her theatrical work, winning a Tony Award for her starring role in the West End and Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard.

The Don't Cha singer also served as a judge/mentor on hit TV shows including The X Factor UK, Australia's Got Talent, The Masked Singer and Netflix's Building the Band.

Additional acting credits include playing Sina in Disney's Moana and Moana 2.